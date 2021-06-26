Explained: Can existing vaccines be upgraded to beat COVID-19 variants? The Federal 2:48 PM, 26 June, 2021 Updated 2:52 PM, 26 June, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 Facing dismissal for not taking vaccine, IAF officer moves court COVID-19 80 lakh doses: this is how India achieved record vaccination Tamil Nadu TN’s genome study says Delta variant behind COVID second wave