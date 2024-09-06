The Federal
x

Why Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘rename Ravenshaw’ bid in Odisha has backfired

6 Sep 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-06 02:40:36  )Samhati Mohapatra

The university, which laid a strong foundation for higher education in Odisha, has produced stalwarts and shaped the state’s political and literary history


Similar Posts

X
sidekick