The Federal
x

'When will we be heard?': Ennore locals' hue cry over being used as dumpyard

26 Nov 2024 5:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 11:40:36  )The Federal

Kosasthalaiyar River is one of Chennai's three major rivers, & its tidal section, the Ennore creek, now lies exposed, overwhelmed by industrial developments


Similar Posts

X
sidekick