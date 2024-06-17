The Federal
x

Watch | Sasikala announces her return, vows to revive AIADMK’s glory

17 Jun 2024 10:15 AM GMTThe Federal

VK Sasikala, close aide of late CM Jayalalithaa, announces her return to politics, aiming to restore AIADMK’s former glory and challenge DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls


Similar Posts

X
sidekick