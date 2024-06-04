- Home
Watch | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | How has India's north-east voted?
4 Jun 2024 4:39 PM GMTThe Federal
NDA looks all set to win most of the seats in the northeastern states. However, it has lost Manipur. Both seats in Manipur have been bagged by Congress candidates.