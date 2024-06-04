The Federal
x

Watch | Indore LS results: How Congress propped up 2 lakh votes for NOTA

BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani garnered over 8 lakh votes and swept Indore Lok Sabha constituency. But the surprise element was with who came second. It's NOTA with 1.5 lakh votes.

The Federal
4 Jun 2024 9:14 AM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionNOTA
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick