- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Watch | Here's what 'kingmaker' Babus are demanding from Modi & BJP
5 Jun 2024 11:30 AM GMTThe Federal
BJP's path to forming the government hinges on the support of leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, who are now reportedly asserting their influence. What could be their demands?