Watch | Devoid of celebrations: Why is BJP silent in Gujarat?

BJP is on track for a massive win in Gujarat, securing 25 out of 26 seats. However, the BJP office in Gandhinagar remains silent with no celebrations. Why? Watch the video to find out.

Damayantee Dhar
4 Jun 2024 2:09 PM GMT


GujaratLok Sabha electionsBJP
