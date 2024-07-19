- Home
Watch | Cauvery, Mekedatu and never-ending politics of passing the buck
19 July 2024 2:36 PM GMTThe Federal
Every year, Karnataka pushes forward with plans to build the dam while Tamil Nadu opposes it. Two states have been warring for long and what role has the centre played in it?