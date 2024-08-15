- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Olympics
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Olympics
- Features
- Kolkata rape-murder
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Watch | A week after RG Kar rape-murder, angry Kolkata continues to raise questions
15 Aug 2024 4:31 PM GMTUrmi Mukherjee
So far, more questions have been raised by the people and the family, friends, and colleagues of the young doctor at RG Kar hospital than the state and the police have managed to answer.