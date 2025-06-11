Los Angeles protests: Trump vs Newsom as troops hit streets

Los Angeles is engulfed in unrest following President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to the city in response to escalating protests over recent immigration raids. The move has intensified tensions between federal and state authorities, with California Governor Gavin Newsom condemning the action as an overreach of power.

Protests erupt after immigration raids

On June 6, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a series of raids across Los Angeles, targeting various locations including the Fashion District and a Home Depot store. These operations led to the arrest of over 100 individuals, sparking widespread protests throughout the city. While many demonstrations remained peaceful, some escalated into violent confrontations with law enforcement, resulting in property damage and multiple arrests.

Federal response and troop deployment

In response to the unrest, President Trump authorized the deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The administration stated that the troops were necessary to restore order and protect federal properties. However, the decision was met with immediate backlash from state officials.

Governor Newsom's opposition and legal action

Governor Gavin Newsom vehemently opposed the federal intervention, labeling it as "purposefully inflammatory" and a breach of state sovereignty. He filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the deployment, arguing that the presence of federal troops would only escalate tensions. In a public statement, Newsom declared, "Democracy is under assault before our eyes."

Political implications and nationwide reactions

The clash between the Trump administration and California's leadership has ignited a national debate over the use of federal force in state matters. While some lawmakers support the president's actions, others view it as an overstep of executive authority. The situation continues to evolve, with protests spreading to other major cities and legal proceedings underway.

