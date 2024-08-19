- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Olympics
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Olympics
- Features
- Kolkata rape-murder
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Threat, corruption, fear: How RG Kar hospital degenerated under Sandip Ghosh
19 Aug 2024 10:33 AM GMT ( Updated:2024-08-19 11:21:10 )Samir K Purkayastha
Have you heard of the “North Bengal lobby”? Dr Sandip Ghosh, appointed as the principal of RG Kar medical college in 2021, was allegedly placed in power by this influential group.