The Federal
x

Threat, corruption, fear: How RG Kar hospital degenerated under Sandip Ghosh

19 Aug 2024 10:33 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-19 11:21:10  )Samir K Purkayastha

Have you heard of the “North Bengal lobby”? Dr Sandip Ghosh, appointed as the principal of RG Kar medical college in 2021, was allegedly placed in power by this influential group.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick