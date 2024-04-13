The Federal
x

'Meat' politics: Watch this Modi vs Tejashwi battle over viral 'non-veg' video

Tejashwi Yadav's act of eating fried fish sparked a BJP response. PM Modi took it up in his campaign speech, which led to a response from Tejashwi Yadav

The Federal
13 April 2024 4:28 AM GMT


Tejashwi YadavNarendra ModiBJPRJD
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X