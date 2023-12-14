The Federal
x

Watch: Was Maruti 800 really a middle-class car?

14 Dec 2023 3:59 PM GMT

The Federal traces Maruti 800’s journey from 'people's car' to an automotive legend

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X