Who is 'protecting' Allahabad HC Judge Shekhar Yadav in hate speech row?

Six months after Allahabad High Court Justice Shekhar Yadav made controversial remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event, no substantive action has been taken despite an impeachment motion by Opposition MPs. The case highlights concerning double standards in addressing judicial misconduct.

The Controversial Remarks

On December 8 last year, Justice Yadav spoke at a VHP-organised seminar about "the need for majoritarian rule" in India, making comments widely perceived as hate speech against Muslims. The event, held on Allahabad High Court premises, immediately sparked outrage.

"Should his comments...in any other scenario, if it was not a judge...a case of hate speech would have been registered," notes Puneet Nicholas Yadav in his analysis. Yet no FIR has been filed.

Stalled Impeachment Process

Fifty-five Rajya Sabha MPs moved an impeachment motion in December. However, in March, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat wrote to the Supreme Court asking it to halt its parallel inquiry, claiming the matter was under Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's consideration.

Six months later:

No inquiry has begun

Signature verification remains incomplete

The monsoon session approaches with no clarity

A Telling Comparison

The case contrasts sharply with that of Justice Yashwant Verma, accused of corruption:

Cash recovered March 14.

SC inquiry completed by May 3/

Report submitted to President by May 8.

"Why did the Rajya Sabha chairman prevent the Supreme Court from having an inquiry in one case...while in the case of Justice Verma, there was no such interference?" asks Yadav.

Political Protection?

With Justice Yadav retiring in April 2025, time is running out. Critics allege his ideological alignment with the ruling establishment explains the delay. "Was it because Justice Yadav was attending an event organized by the VHP...connected with the ruling party today?" the analysis questions.

Judicial Accountability at Stake

The case raises fundamental questions:

Are there dual standards for judges?

Should political considerations influence judicial accountability?

Can the system act before Justice Yadav retires?

As Parliament's monsoon session approaches on July 21, all eyes are on whether the impeachment motion will progress or if controversial remarks will go unaddressed.

