The Federal
x

Hooch tragedy | A walk through Kallakurichi streets

20 Jun 2024 3:50 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-20 15:53:28  )Nisha P Sekar

The Federal takes you through the streets of Karunapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, where a hooch tragedy has taken at least 37 lives.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick