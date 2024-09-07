- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Sports
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
- Features
- Hema committee fallout
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Gujarat: Muslim fishermen displaced over port expansion; 300 homeless amid floods
7 Sep 2024 2:30 PM GMT ( Updated:2024-09-07 14:31:22 )Damayantee Dhar
Homes of 50 Muslim fishing families in Kandla, Gujarat, have been demolished for port expansion, leaving 300 people homeless in severe weather. No immediate notice was given. How will they survive?