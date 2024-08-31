The Federal
Farakka Barrage, border tension show relationship nose-diving with post-Hasina Bangladesh

31 Aug 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-31 02:41:03  )Sai Aswin TB

The coup that ousted Sheikh Hasina was expected to open up a Pandora's box of bad blood as far as India is concerned. And it looks like it's coming true.


