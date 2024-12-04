The Federal
Arittapatti, home to Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, fights tungsten mining tooth and nail

4 Dec 2024 5:06 PM ISTPramila Krishnan

A controversial tungsten mining project of Vedanta group in Arittapatti, a heritage village in TN’s Madurai district, has ignited a fierce debate over the choice between heritage and development.


