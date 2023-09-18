The Federal
x

Apple CEO Tim Cook on why the company uses Elon Musk’s X

Why Apple is one of the leading advertisers on X

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
18 Sep 2023 3:38 PM GMT


Apple CEOAppleTim CookElon Musk
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X