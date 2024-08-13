The Federal
33% in 2023, 135% in 2024: Lok Sabha productivity booms; Oppn effect?

13 Aug 2024 12:56 PM GMTSai Aswin TB

In the Budget session 2023, the productivity was 33% in Lok Sabha. This year, it's 135%. An increase of over 100 percentage points. So what changed?


