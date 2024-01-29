The Federal
x

Watch: Jeo Baby interview: I make films to express my feelings through art

Jeo Baby, the director of critically acclaimed films like ‘Kaathal – The Core’ and ‘The Great Indian Kitchen,’ talks about his vision as a director and why he communicates a lot through silence

Nawaid Anjum
29 Jan 2024 8:05 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-29 08:49:58.0)


Jeo BabyHomosexualityMalayalam cinemaFilms
Nawaid Anjum
About the AuthorNawaid Anjum
Nawaid Anjum is the features editor at The Federal
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X