How ITC Maurya’s Avartana reinvents South Indian cuisine with flair

I walked into Avartana at ITC Maurya recently, expecting a good meal, maybe even a smart meal, but definitely a meal I thought I could anticipate. After all, “South Indian fine dining” is now a category with enough confidence to fill tasting rooms across the country. Ten minutes into the evening, when the first dish landed in front of me — a tiny composition of shrimp emulsion and a palm-sized idli punched through with fermented chilli — I understood why its reimagining of Southern Indian cuisine has generated so much buzz in recent years.

Before it came to Delhi, Avartana had already built its reputation in Chennai, where it first opened at the ITC Grand Chola (in 2017) and quickly became one of ITC’s most celebrated culinary ideas. Its popularity in Chennai more or less dictated what came next: Avartana began to travel. First to Mumbai at the ITC Maratha, then to Kolkata at the ITC Royal Bengal, and even to Colombo at ITC Ratnadipa, each outpost carrying the same grammar. The Delhi outlet opened in October 2024 and since then, it has drawn diners in droves.



Reinventing familiar fares

The fermented chilli prawn was small enough to disappear in two bites. But the balance was lethal, in the best way. The prawn emulsion was creamy but not heavy, and then the fermented chilli swung in. The idli had a mild sourness that came alive against the sea-salt tone of the shrimp. I found myself taking a very slow breath after it, thinking: If this is the warm-up, where exactly are we headed? The next thing that grabbed me was the coriander chicken on a mini appam. Mini is the key word. It was tiny but it carried so much intention. The coriander didn’t play the garnish it usually does, but felt like the whole backbone of the dish: deep, fragrant, and a little woody. The appam underneath was barely sweet, barely soft, but enough to catch every bit of the chicken’s richness. I thought, how odd it was that something this tiny could feel so complete. Like a full paragraph condensed into a single line. Then came the shrimp and coriander dumpling with a chilli-coriander jam. The casing was thin but firm, and the filling had the warmth of coriander running straight through it. The jam on the side delivered a punch: sweet, sharp, and herbaceous all at once. It tasted like someone took two familiar flavours from coastal kitchens, stripped them down, and rebuilt them from scratch. That was evident in other dishes, which had other wonders. Spiced boletus and that flicker of fire The spiced boletus came tucked inside an aerated rice bun, with a small flame flickering beside it. Now, 99 percent of the time, when a restaurant brings fire to the table, it’s drama for the sake of drama. Here, the fire actually meant something. The smoke kissed the bun, giving it this delicate charred aroma that made the mushroom inside feel deeper, more grounded. The boletus itself was earthy and dense in flavour, like a walk through a monsoon forest. And the rice bun — it’s hard to describe it without sounding overexcited — was impossibly light, like a cloud with a pulse. The smoke threaded through it, and suddenly the whole thing clicked: modern technique, but anchored in the logic of rice, fire, and earth. The lamb rice arrived later, almost in the middle of the tasting journey, and it stunned me because it didn’t try to be bold or flashy. It was gentle. The lamb was tender. The rice had its own shy fragrance. The okra yogurt felt like a revelation. Okra in yogurt is not a combination I associate with fine dining, but it worked like a grounding element: vegetal and slightly viscous. It linked the meat and grain in a way that felt strangely emotional, like comfort food that had been translated into a new language but kept its heart intact. If the meal had a centre, this dish was it. Cocktails and dessert I also dipped into Avishka, their cocktail menu, “a narrative in liquid form”. Each drink felt like a postcard from a different part of the south. The Guntur Imli Highball had a tamarind note that was sour and carried that woody perfume that tamarind from Andhra is known for. The Anantapur Bajra Martini tasted toasty and mineral, thanks to roasted bajra infused into the gin. Such a smart, unexpected choice. The Idukki Cardamom Sour made me realise how cardamom behaves when given space: less floral, more resinous, almost sharp. The Coorg Coffee Espresso Martini, nitro-infused, smelled like the hills: citrus with a touch of bitterness, smoke curled inside chocolate. They felt like a way of mapping the peninsula through aroma and memory. In desserts, pumpkin and candied ginger was not about indulgence, but the jaggery-sesame ice cream turned the whole thing into something else. The pumpkin brought warmth, the ginger brought brightness, and the ice cream tied them together with that deep, nutty sweetness jaggery does better than refined sugar ever will. After so many sharp, bright, smoky, herb-driven flavours, this dessert felt like a long exhale. Somewhere between the third and fourth course, it hit me that Avartana coming to Delhi isn’t just about expanding a successful Chennai restaurant. It’s about presenting southern cuisine without making it all about dosa-sambar-idli, which North Indians tend to do. By the time I stepped out into the cold air after dinner, the name — Avartana — finally made sense to me. Iteration. Repetition. Rhythm. Not in the sense of sameness, but in the sense of returning to an idea from different angles. That’s exactly what the meal felt like: familiar flavours returning in unfamiliar forms. In an interview with me, ITC Maurya’s Executive Chef Shivneet Pohoja explained the concept and philosophy behind Avartana. Excerpts from the interview:



Avartana is a restaurant concept ITC Hotels conceived nearly a decade ago. The first outlet opened in Chennai, and all of our culinary inspiration comes directly from South India. We call it Avartana – Southern Culinary Mosaics.

Most people think of South Indian cuisine as just idli, dosa, and tiffin items. But with Avartana, our attempt is to bring forward the real food of Southern India, using authentic ingredients and cooking techniques. At the same time, we present it in a very contemporary fashion, in line with modern dining experiences. That balance between authenticity and reinvention is the crux of Avartana.

How does Avartana reinvent traditional South Indian dishes?

We like to bring familiar flavours in unexpected forms. For example, in southern street-side restaurants, you will find deep-fried chicken tossed with curry leaves, onions, and spices. We took that flavour profile but elevated it.

At Avartana, we created a stir-fried chicken dish served with a buttermilk mousse and curry leaf tempura. The chicken brings the heat, the mousse balances it with coolness, and the tempura adds crunch. This way, each dish becomes an experience of contrasting textures and flavours.

Could you share five must-try dishes at Avartana?

We serve degustation menus — tasting menus with small portions of several courses — so guests experience a progression of dishes.

One of our signature dishes is the Avartana Rasam. Unlike the usual cloudy and oily version, ours is distilled, clear, and infused with herbs using a French press. It’s served in a martini glass, and every guest receives it, regardless of their menu choice.

Another favourite is the Uttukuli Chicken, prepared with a special masala and served with Malabar paratha. Guests really enjoy its distinctive flavours.

We also have vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus, as well as a seafood menu that is the most elaborate, featuring an entire sequence of seafood dishes. Each menu is paired with signature cocktails, mocktails, wines, or spirits to complement the food.

Why is Avartana a dinner-only restaurant?

The dining experience at Avartana takes between 70 to 90 minutes. It’s designed as a leisurely journey where guests savour multiple small courses.

During lunch, most people don’t have that much time to spare. Evenings are more relaxed, so we chose to open as a dinner-only restaurant. However, in Chennai, demand has been so strong that we occasionally open for lunch, and we’re considering doing the same in Delhi.

The menu pairs South Indian food with wines, cocktails, and mocktails. What’s the idea behind this?

We wanted to create a complete fine-dining experience. People often associate South Indian food with tiffins and filter coffee, but we reimagined it alongside premium beverages. Guests can enjoy rasam in a martini glass, or pair seafood dishes with fine wines. The idea is to give a fresh, modern context to traditional flavours.

What about pricing? Fine dining is often seen as very expensive.

We’ve kept our pricing competitive. The focus is on giving guests a memorable culinary experience rather than making it prohibitive. Avartana is about food discovery, and we want people to feel comfortable exploring it.

How has Delhi responded to Avartana so far?

The response has been tremendous. Avartana in Chennai won a spot in Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants, and Delhi diners are embracing it enthusiastically too. If you think you already know South Indian cuisine, Avartana will show you how much more there is to discover.