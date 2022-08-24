Why deciphering inscriptions is the first step to understanding history

Three years ago, archaeologists who were in-charge of excavations at Keeladi noticed an interesting behaviour among the people who flocked to the site from the nearby villages and towns. The visitors would enter the site in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and then start collecting the potsherds scattered around. After collecting the leftover potsherds, they would try to assemble them. The idea was to ascertain whether there were remains of any ancient script or symbol incised on the broken pieces of pottery......