Omicron, sub-lineages main Covid variants in India

Of these, XBB and BQ are the most prevalent lineages circulating, the Lok Sabha was informed

Omicron and its sub-lineages are the dominant coronavirus variants in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Friday.

In the last 60 days, more than 90 new variants of SARS-CoV2 have been detected in samples analysed by INSACOG, a national multi-agency consortium of genome sequencing laboratories, she informed the Lok Sabha.

Omicron and its sub-lineages remain the dominant variants in India. Of these, XBB and BQ are the most prevalent lineages circulating, she said in a written reply.

Studying global Covid

Advertisement

Given the emergence of variants of the novel coronavirus with variable transmissibility and their possible health implications, the Health Ministry follows the Covid-19 trajectory globally and in the country with expert committees.

In addition, Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network laboratories conduct whole genome sequencing of samples for detection of mutant variants of the virus, Pawar said.

The Health Ministry is supporting states in their endeavour to enhance preparedness and response capacities against Covid-19.

Various initiatives have been taken by the government to provide technical guidance and further strengthen health infrastructure, availability of essential logistics, including drugs and medical oxygen supply, to manage Covid-19.

Helping states

All states and Union territories have been provided financial support under the National Health Mission and Emergency Covid-19 Response Packages I and II for health system strengthening in terms of availability of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilators, the Minister said.

In order to address any surge in demand for medical oxygen, the Central government has supported states in increasing availability, streamlining distribution and strengthening oxygen storage infrastructure in the country, she said.

(With Agency inputs)