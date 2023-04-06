Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha 31 hours: Think tank data on Budget Session

This Parliament could function much less than the planned duration with daily protests and frequent adjournments disrupting the second half of the Budget Session.

The Lok Sabha functioned for over 45 hours against a scheduled duration of 133.6 hours, while the Rajya Sabha worked for even less with over 31 hours out of 130 hours, according to data compiled by a think tank.

With Lok Sabha functioning for over 45 hours, this translates to around 34.28 per cent of its scheduled duration of 133.6 hours. For the Rajya Sabha, which functioned for 31 hours, it worked out to be 24 per cent of its scheduled duration of 130 hours, said the data think tank, the PRS Legislative Research on Parliament’se Budget Session.

Both Houses in Parliment witnessed repeated adjournments of the Question Hour throughout the session. The Lok Sabha could take questions for 4.32 hours, while the figure for Rajya Sabha dipped even further at just 1.85 hours for the entire Budget Session.

In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House held discussions on the General Budget for 14.45 hours, and 145 MPs participated in it. Discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address were held for 13 hours and 44 minutes with the participation of 143 MPs.

In the Lok Sabha, eight government bills were introduced and six were passed, while 29 questions were answered orally, Birla said.