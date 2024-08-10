Vinesh's appeal | CAS decision deferred till August 11, order to be issued at later date: IOA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday (August 10) deferred the decision till Sunday (August 11) on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision. The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Earlier, the hearing on the matter concluded in Paris on Friday after it accepted Vinesh’s appeal against her ouster for being 100 gram overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold medal winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA.

“By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules form the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time),” a statement from the CAS said.

This was after the ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Olympics, said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Paris Games on Sunday.

After the hearing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had insisted that it was hopeful of a "positive resolution".

“Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in,” the IOA said in a statement on Friday.

In the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her appeal, the Indian had demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.