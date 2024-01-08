Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra proving to be boon for health of poor: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an empowered India would be ensured when the four castes of poor, farmers, women and youth are empowered.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, Modi said the biggest objective of the Yatra is to ensure that no rightful beneficiary of government schemes is left out.

He noted that since the Yatra started, about 12 lakh new Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries gave application for a free Ujjwala gas connection.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is proving to be a boon for health of the poor, Modi said.

Noting that "Modi's vehicle of guarantee" is reaching every corner of the country, the prime minister said who had thought that officials and politicians would come to the doorstep of the people in villages and every nook and corner of the country.

"Not only in the country but in the world, 'Modi ki guarantee' is being discussed," he said.

"Whether it is a metropolis like Mumbai, or a small village in Mizoram..., 'Modi ki Guarantee wali gaadi' is reaching every corner of the country," he said.

During the programme, Modi also interacted with beneficiaries who praised the initiatives of the government.

Since its launch on November 15 last year, Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On January 5, the campaign crossed a major milestone as the number of participants surpassed 10 crore. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)