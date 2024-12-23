UP: 3 terror suspects involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter

Three module members, who belonged to a Pakistan sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, were killed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in an encounter in Pilibhit in the wee hours of Monday (December 23).

According to officials, this is a major breakthrough against a Pakistan sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, who were involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab.

Three terror suspects were killed in the encounter allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur. The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur, police said.

They have died of the injuries, sources have said. Two rifles of the AK series and as many Glock pistols have been recovered from them.

The encounter took place at Puranpur area in Pilibhit.

In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party.



Amitabh Yash, Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police said the trio was involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," he said earlier.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said. "Investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module," he added.

"The situation on the ground is under control and legal proceedings are underway," Yash said.

Blasts in police stations

Three police stations in Punjab were targeted within a week and security agencies suspected the role of Khalistani terrorists.

While Bangar police post in Gurdaspur was targeted on Friday, a blast occurred at Islamabad police station in Amritsar on Tuesday. A blast had also taken place outside the Bakshiwal police post. also in Gurdaspur.

However, luckily, no one was injured in these explosions.

An unverified post circulating on social media said terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

(With inputs from agencies)