Tharoor showers praise on Modi govt for giving Sheikh Hasina refuge

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor was all praise for the Centre for giving refuge to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she was forced to flee from Bangladesh in the wake of violent protests and said that India should be proud they helped a friend who was in danger.

Tharoor, a former UN under-secretary general, also felt that the sudden regime change in neighbouring Bangladesh should not worry India.

In an interview to NDTV, Tharoor spoke on a number of issues involving the turbulent events that had unfolded in Bangladesh last week and its impact on India.

Standing by Bangladesh

Replying to a question on the impact of the political developments in Bangladesh on India, the veteran politician said that India’s fundamental interest lies in close and friendly relations with its neighbour.

“Our basic commitment is to the well-being of Bangladesh people, the State comes second and any individual leader comes third," he reiterated, saying that India has been with Bangladesh people through thick and thin. India stood by Bangladesh in 1971 and India managed to maintain a relationship on an even keel with its neighbour on its eastern side, even when it was run by less friendly governments.

“Certainly there should be no deterioration in that relationship in time to come," he asserted, said the news report.

Refuge for Sheikh Hasina

On the topic of India giving refuge to Sheikh Hasina following her ouster, Tharoor praised the Narendra Modi government for helping a friend in trouble or else it would have been a disgrace for India.

“Nobody would have wanted to be our friend if we had treated our friend badly. Sheikh Hasina is a friend of India and India is a friend of her. And when a friend is in trouble, you don't look twice before you help them, keep them safe,” he told the channel, pointing out that's exactly what India has done.

Doing the right thing

He applauded the government for providing the 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina refuge and said he would have wanted nothing less. “As an Indian, we have certain standards we stand for in the world. The government has done the right thing to bring her here and ensure her safety," he pointed out.

Further, Tharoor did not want to enter the realm of speculation on the length of her stay in India. On that issue, India needs to take a "wait and see approach", he affirmed. According to Tharoor, you don't call someone to your house and ask them when they are leaving.

“My view is we wait and see, how long she feels she can stay before she moves on,” he said, adding that there are practical considerations like visa and other matters before moving to any other country.

For now, she is with us and we should be proud of the fact that we have stood by a friend when her personal safety was in danger, Tharoor said.

No cause for anxiety

In the interview, Tharoor also said India had no cause to be anxious over the interim government headed by Nobel peace prize winner and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus.

Personally acquainted with Muhammad Yunus, Tharoor assured that he is a "highly respected figure".

“I suppose he is somewhat close to Washington rather than being seen as close to Jamaat e Islami or Pakistani ISI," he observed. But, Tharoor, also pointed out that considering the overall composition of the interim government, it did not seem to indicate that it has the stamp of countries hostile to India.

However, Tharoor admitted that it would have been a major cause of concern for India if the Pakistani ISI got involved in some outrageous incidents of violence during the agitation or if the Chinese, who already have a strong presence in Bangladesh, saw this as an opportunity to expand their influence.

These factors are what observers watching the developments in the subcontinent are most concerned about, he said.

For Tharoor, the composition of the interim government and the initial statements of Yunus does not make the situation alarming for India.

Attack on minorities

On the question of attacks on minorities, Tharoor recalled the interim leader Mohammad Yunus's call for peace, to stop acts of violence and protection of the minorities.

No one can deny that there have been some attacks on Hindus, stated Tharoor. But at the same time, there are also stories emerging that Bangladeshi Muslims are guarding Hindu homes and temples, he said, adding that there is a bit of good news also during all the bad news.

While taking charge of the interim government, Yunus too had declared that the government stands by the minorities.

That is a very good sign, he said. According to Tharoor, any continuing violence will be definitely instigated by those elements in Bangladesh's society who have traditionally been anti-Indian, anti-Hindu and will do whatever it takes to create the conditions of disorder.

“But for now, I don't believe there is any one authority who wants to see that situation continue," he said.

Sheikh Hasina, who had to resign as premier after protests against job reservation in Bangladesh snowballed into a movement demanding her ouster, has been taking shelter in India for a week now.