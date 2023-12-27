Previous KCR govt bought 22 Toyota Land Cruisers: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government bought 22 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, without anybody’s knowledge before the assembly polls, hoping that the BRS government would come back to power so that KCR can use them, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after launching the 'Praja Palana' public outreach programme through which applications can be filled out by people seeking to benefit from the six poll guarantees, Reddy said the people of Telangana are facing a lot of problems due to the failure of the previous government.

"After I assumed charge as chief Minister, I told officials not to buy new vehicles for me but the previous government bought 22 Land Cruisers and kept them in Vijayawada. Even I did not know about it until 10 days after I became chief minister," he said.

"I had asked officials to repair old vehicles so that I can use them. The officials then informed me that last time we (the state government) bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles. They were all in Vijayawada and the then government wanted to bring them after the new Chief Minister (KCR) was sworn in," he said.

Reddy said he was surprised when officials informed him about the vehicles. "Each vehicle costs Rs 3 crore because they are bulletproof vehicles. This is how KCR has created wealth for the state,” Reddy said sarcastically.

The CM said a 'Prajavani' programme, a centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system, which is conducted twice a week, has received over 24,000 applications, mostly related to land and housing issues and also seeking help through the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

Alleging that the leaders of the previous BRS government had looted Rs one lakh crore, the CM said the government would unearth the amount.

He further said the resignation letters of Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman and members are pending with the Governor and once they are accepted, a new board will be created and recruitments will be completed by December 2024 as per the job calendar.

The CM said a 'Praja Palana' programme will be held from December 28 to January 6 to accept further applications from the people. PTI GDK ANE

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)