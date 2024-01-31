Modi govt rebuilt J-K, ended terrorism era; no stone pelting incident in 2023: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government has rebuilt Jammu and Kashmir, ending an era of terrorism and violence and giving wings to development by rolling out massive infrastructure and welfare schemes.

In a series of posts on X in both English and Hindi, accompanied by the #PragatisheelJammuKashmir hashtag, Shah also said Prime Minister Modi transformed Jammu and Kashmir by awakening a new hope among youngsters.

He said the Modi government secured the dreams of the youngsters and gave new flight to their aspirations by strengthening education and skilling facilities.

"The Modi government rebuilt Jammu and Kashmir, ending an era of terrorism and violence. The Modi government gave wings to the development of Jammu and Kashmir by rolling out massive infrastructure and welfare schemes and today it stands as a proud testimony to Bharat's powerful democracy," he said.

The home minister said the culture of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the country's most ancient and richest and, under the Modi government, the Union Territory's cultural heritage is being revived and its cultural pride is once again increasing.

He also alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were untouched by development due to dynastic politics.

Shah said the Modi government has strengthened the Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory with the aim of providing development at the grassroots level, freeing governance from dynasty and bringing it to the common people.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, Jammu and Kashmir is now heaving a sigh of relief. After abolishing Article 370, the Modi government has secured the dignity of life in the Valley by crushing terrorism with a zero-tolerance policy," the home minister said.

In a post on X along similar lines, Shah's office said Jammu and Kashmir struggled with terrorism and extremism for a long time.

The Modi government established peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370, as a result of which the Union Territory is moving forward on the path of development and prosperity, the post said.

Due to the policies of the Modi government, the picture of the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir has changed and they are no longer joining separatism but development, it added.

"Not a single incident of stone pelting took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023," the post said.

Shah's office said the Modi government restored the Panchayati Raj system to strengthen the roots of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, due to which governance has come into the hands of the common people and a new era of development has dawned in the entire region. PTI

