Mumbai boat accident: 2 still missing; search underway
Police personnel keep vigil at the coast following an incident where a ferry capsized off the Mumbai coast when a Navy craft crashed into it on Wednesday, in Mumbai, on December 19, 2024. Photo | PTI

Mumbai boat accident: 2 still missing; search underway

Agencies
19 Dec 2024 12:25 PM IST  (Updated:2024-12-19 06:56:44)

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
