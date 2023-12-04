Guarantees played key part in Cong victory in Telangana, BJP's in MP: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress guarantees were aimed at empowering the poor economically and socially and not winning elections.

In the election results of the four states announced on Sunday, the BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress unseated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and came to power with a thumping majority. The party had deployed its teams of Karnataka leaders for poll campaigning in Telangana In the run-up to Telangana elections, the Karnataka government had even publicised the "success" of its guarantees assuring the voters there that they would also get the same benefits if Congress is voted to power.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah dismissed suggestions that the guarantees did not work in the elections to four states.

"How did we win in Telangana if the guarantees had not worked? Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan too had announced guarantees there. How did his party (BJP) win there?" he sought to know.

Siddaramaiah, however, also said that these guarantees were not for winning elections.

"We formulated these programmes to empower people socially and economically irrespective of their caste and religion. We called these programmes as 'guarantees' but these are meant for economically weaker sections,” the Chief Minister explained.

Regarding the Assembly session which commenced in this district headquarters town on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the government is ready to face the opposition.

"The Legislature session is starting from today. There are certain bills. The state government is ready to face the opposition. We will also discuss the problems in the north Karnataka to resolve them," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)