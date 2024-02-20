Trisha fumes, threatens legal action on ex-AIADMK leader

After the Mansoor Khan controversy, leading South actor Trisha Krishnan finds herself dragged into an unsavoury political controversy caused by the comments made by ex-AIADMK functionary AV Raju to reporters.



A furious Trisha took to X to post: "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic)."

Raju, the recently sacked Salem West union secretary, made derogatory remarks against Trisha, alleging that she was brought to a resort on the insistence of an AIADMK MLA for money. He made these distasteful allegations while targeting Salem West MLA G Venkatachalam in a video interview, which went viral.

In his video interview, Raju alleged that the AIADMK leadership under VK Sasikala – just after J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 – tried to stop several MLAs from crossing over to rebel leader O Panneerselvam's side, with several inducements. The MLAs, including Venkatachalam, were kept at a beachside resort off Chennai’s Koovathur.

Many social media users rallied around her, urging her to take legal action, and said they stood by her. Trisha's fans offered their support asking her to stay strong.

One social media user said, "Strictly condemning the ADMK functionary A. V. Raju for making false and baseless allegations against #Trisha. Women are soft targets for these morons. The reporters were stationed outside Koovathur resort. How could they bring a famous actress there without anyone noticing? Such baseless allegations can tarnish an individual's reputation and cause immense distress!"

Producer Aditi Ravindranath slammed AV Raju on social media. She wrote, "Shocked & disgusted by the behaviour of Ex AIADMK functionary A. V. Raju for making unwarranted , baseless, loose and completely false allegations about Trisha. It is 2024; we talk about women empowerment & equality - why drag an unrelated person into personal mud slinging. There are basic lines which should not be crossed. Request all the related authorities to take strict action. And to those of you making crude jokes and trolls, GET A LIFE (sic)."

Actor and director Cheran called for the arrest of AV Raju for spreading rumors about Trisha without any evidence.

In a post on his X account, Cheran expressed strong condemnation, "I strongly condemn... The law and police must take action against those who, without evidence, defame members of the film industry in public. I trust that the actors' association, including Vishal and Karthi, will take appropriate and necessary actions."

Mansoor Ali Khan case

In November last year, in a press conference, Mansoor Ali Khan, who had worked with her in 'Leo', had lamented that he lost out on an opportunity to do a bedroom scene with Trisha. He was condemned for his comments and faced severe backlash. Then Mansoor Khan issued a statement in Tamil and apologised to Trisha.

However, later he filed a defamation case against her, Chiranjeevi and Khushboo Sundar. But his case was thrown out by the court.

At that time, several celebrities from the industry, including Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj, supported Trisha, Chiranjeevi and also condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's speech.