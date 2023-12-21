ED probe into excise case attempt to stop AAP's growth, popularity: Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the ED probe into the excise policy case was an attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party's growth and popularity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the second summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging they were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi alleged, "The ED is investigating this case since the last two years. In the history of India, no other policy was investigated as much as this policy is being probed by a central agency." Atishi claimed that the ED couldn't find any evidence of wrongdoing despite raiding several locations linked to AAP leaders.

After two years of investigation, not even a penny of ill-gotten money could be found by the CBI or the ED, she claimed.

"They raided Manish Sisodia's (former deputy CM) residence, offices and other places but couldn't find anything, yet they arrested him. They are targeting Arvind Kejriwal now," she alleged.

"They (Centre) are doing this in a bid to stop the growth and popularity of the AAP," she added.

Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday. The chief minister left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday.

The Delhi CM sent his reply to the ED on Wednesday in which he said the summons do not specify whether he was being called as "a witness or a suspect" or as the "chief minister, Delhi or the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener".

He said the fresh summons -- issued on December 18 -- should be revoked, withdrawn, and recalled. PTI

