Credit must go to Naveen Patnaik: Odisha's BJD on women's reservation bill

The credit for the introduction of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha must go to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

BJD's vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra on Tuesday (September 19) said that his party nominated 33 per cent women candidates from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Of the seven women candidates fielded by the party, five won the elections.



The BJD government has also reserved 50 per cent of seats for women in the local bodies of the state, he said and pointed out that the Odisha CM's efforts have now borne fruit with the Narendra Modi government bringing in the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, senior state minister Pramila Mallik too echoed the same point. Claiming that the credit for the bill must go to Patnaik and his efforts, she added that he has been working all along to elevate the status of women in society and his dream has now been fulfilled.

The legendary Biju Patnaik gave opportunities to women in politics when he was the CM, and his son Naveen has accelerated the process, she added.

The Odisha assembly had adopted a resolution two years ago, seeking reservation of 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state legislatures for women, Mallik said.

The Centre introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

Women's reservation will come into effect after the delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, the bill said.

