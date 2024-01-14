BJP may win over 450 seats in LS polls given 'preparation for polls':Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 14 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that the BJP may manage to win as many as 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Congress bagged 52.

"There are speculations that the BJP may win 404 seats this time but my reading is different... given the situation and preparations for the polls, our seat tally may get close to the 450-mark," Saha told reporters after symbolically drawing a wall graffiti of his party symbol lotus for campaigning in his Town Bardowali assembly constituency.

Saha said the BJP's organisational groundwork has already begun with an aim to win both parliamentary seats in the state by massive margins.

The chief minister also appealed to the people of the state to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to carry out cleanliness drives in temples to mark the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Saha offered prayers at the Jagannath temple here and joined a cleanliness drive on the premises.

''Today, I joined the cleanliness drive at Jagannath temple here along with party karyakartas following the prime minister's appeal... I appeal to the people of the state to join cleanliness drives in all the temples that will continue till January 22,'' he wrote on X.

Laying emphasis on the "significance of the historic moment", he said, "For the last 500 years, the Hindu society has been waiting for this moment. Finally, under the leadership of PM Modi, all of us will be witness to Ram Lala's ascension to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 22." BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also took part in a cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here.

''Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22. To mark the occasion, we launched cleanliness drives in all the temples in the state in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. I appeal to the people to join the drives,'' he told reporters. PTI

