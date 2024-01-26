7 highlights of French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to India
A cultural tour of Jaipur's iconic tourist sites, a taste of a special Indian chai, a ride in a traditional horse-drawn buggy to attend the 75th Republic Day parade; here are some of the highlights of Macron's visit to India
A red carpet welcome, a cultural feast of Jaipur's legendary sites, a taste of a special Indian tea, a ride in a traditional horse-drawn buggy to attend the 75th Republic Day parade along with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and watching a French military contingent marching on Kartavya Path as part of India's Republic Day function - these were some of the highlights of French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to India.
Macron's visit is considered to be a momentous one as it marks the culmination of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France. Here are 7 highlights of his two-day trip in India from January 25.
Soaking in Indian culture
Shortly after Macron landed in India in Jaipur, he headed straight to the city's iconic spot, the Amber Fort, which is situated on top of a hill. Built in the 16th century out of pale yellow and pink sandstone and white marble, this fort is a major tourist haunt in the pink city. Here, Macron got a taste of Indian culture as caparisoned elephants welcomed him and he browsed around the fort, appreciated Rajasthani art work and interacted with artisans. He was also given an overview of the history of the fort carries.
Visiting top tourist destinations
Macron then went on to visit the 18th-century observatory in Jaipur, Jantar Mantar. Here he was met by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a bear hug was exchanged between the two leaders. A guide took both the leaders on a tour of the unique observatory, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The French President continued to soak in Indian culture as the two leaders stopped at another famous spot in Jaipur – the Hawa Mahal. This distinctive red and pink sandstone complex houses a small museum where visitors can get an insight about its history.
A key gift
Modi took Macron shopping in the shops found on either side of the Hawa Mahal. It is here that Modi gifted Macron an Indian handicraft, which turned out to be a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Sipping famed kulhad tea
Modi and Macron also visited a famous local Sahu tea stall and had some kulhad tea or also known as clay pot masala tea. Incidentally, Modi paid for the tea and the gift through UPI to display how the digital payment system works seamlessly in India.
A friendly roadshow
Macron and Modi too participated in a roadshow in Jaipur with the two leaders standing in an open jeep as they were driven for about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile). Macron was given a warm welcome as crowds lined the streets showering rose and marigold petals on them.
Large cutouts of their images with the inscription “India-France Friendship” dotted the route.
Strategic talks with PM Modi
Macron's first day wrapped up with a visit to the historic Albert Hall Museum and a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at Rambagh Palace.
No immediate official statement was issued after their meeting at the dinner. But news reports said that they were expected to discuss defense deals, space and cyber security issues, as well as France’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.
France is keen to strengthen its ties with India, despite frictions over their differing views on the Russia-Ukraine war.
The leaders are expected to discuss expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Red Sea situation, the Hamas-Israel conflict, and the war in Ukraine. While the key agenda items include digital collaboration, defense ties, trade, clean energy, and facilitating Indian student visas.
Chief guest at India's Republic Day parade
In Macron's itinerary, his participation in India's 75th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest will probably stand out the most. He travelled in a colonial-era horse-drawn buggy, along with Indian president Droupadi Murmu to the Republic Day parade venue. This buggy ride tradition was special since it was being revived after a gap of 40 years. The elite President’s Bodyguard regiment, escorted Murmu and Macron to the country's most celebrated ceremonial event.
The buggy is adorned with traditional motifs and the national emblem Ashoka Chakra in gold and Indian and Austrian mixed-breed horses pull the buggy. It was also particularly special for Macron since for the first time a French military contingent also marched in this year's Republic Day parade. Also, he watched a a lively, vibrant parade showcasing India's military power and rich cultural heritage and a display of women power.
Missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems were paraded before the French President.
Macron is all set to take in more culture as his hectic schedule also includes a visit to a Muslim Sufi shrine in New Delhi's Nizamuddin West neighbourhood later in the day.
Besides, he will interact with the staff at the French Embassy, attend the 'At Home' function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and wrap up his visit with an official banquet dinner.