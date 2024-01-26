7 highlights of French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to India

A key gift

Modi took Macron shopping in the shops found on either side of the Hawa Mahal. It is here that Modi gifted Macron an Indian handicraft, which turned out to be a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Sipping famed kulhad tea

Modi and Macron also visited a famous local Sahu tea stall and had some kulhad tea or also known as clay pot masala tea. Incidentally, Modi paid for the tea and the gift through UPI to display how the digital payment system works seamlessly in India.

A friendly roadshow

Macron and Modi too participated in a roadshow in Jaipur with the two leaders standing in an open jeep as they were driven for about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile). Macron was given a warm welcome as crowds lined the streets showering rose and marigold petals on them.

Large cutouts of their images with the inscription “India-France Friendship” dotted the route.

Strategic talks with PM Modi

Macron's first day wrapped up with a visit to the historic Albert Hall Museum and a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at Rambagh Palace.

No immediate official statement was issued after their meeting at the dinner. But news reports said that they were expected to discuss defense deals, space and cyber security issues, as well as France’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.

France is keen to strengthen its ties with India, despite frictions over their differing views on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The leaders are expected to discuss expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Red Sea situation, the Hamas-Israel conflict, and the war in Ukraine. While the key agenda items include digital collaboration, defense ties, trade, clean energy, and facilitating Indian student visas.

Chief guest at India's Republic Day parade

In Macron's itinerary, his participation in India's 75th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest will probably stand out the most. He travelled in a colonial-era horse-drawn buggy, along with Indian president Droupadi Murmu to the Republic Day parade venue. This buggy ride tradition was special since it was being revived after a gap of 40 years. The elite President’s Bodyguard regiment, escorted Murmu and Macron to the country's most celebrated ceremonial event.

The buggy is adorned with traditional motifs and the national emblem Ashoka Chakra in gold and Indian and Austrian mixed-breed horses pull the buggy. It was also particularly special for Macron since for the first time a French military contingent also marched in this year's Republic Day parade. Also, he watched a a lively, vibrant parade showcasing India's military power and rich cultural heritage and a display of women power.

Missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems were paraded before the French President.

Macron is all set to take in more culture as his hectic schedule also includes a visit to a Muslim Sufi shrine in New Delhi's Nizamuddin West neighbourhood later in the day.



Besides, he will interact with the staff at the French Embassy, attend the 'At Home' function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and wrap up his visit with an official banquet dinner.