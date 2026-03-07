Indian courts have an AI problem, and the Supreme Court is not amused

The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into professional workflows has reached a critical juncture in the Indian legal system. Recently, the Supreme Court of India took cognisance of a startling phenomenon: a trial court relying on "AI hallucinations"— artificial intelligence-generated, non-existent verdicts — while deciding a case.

This issue was brought to light during the proceedings of a civil case, serving as a wake-up call not just for the legal fraternity, but for any profession relying on automated technology.

This unprecedented situation highlights the friction between the convenience of modern AI tools and the rigid necessity of factual integrity in adjudication. Anatomy of synthetic verdicts The controversy stems from the Special Leave Petition Gummadi Usha Rani v. Sure Mallikarjuna Rao heard on February 27 by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The petitioners are defendants in a suit filed for an injunction. During the pending disposal of this suit, the trial court appointed an advocate commissioner to note the physical features of the disputed property. The petitioners subsequently challenged the advocate commissioner's report by raising specific objections. On August 19, 2025, the trial court dismissed these objections. To justify its dismissal, the trial court relied on four specific legal precedents: a) Subramani v. M Natarajan (2013) 14 SCC 95 b) Chidambaram Pillai v. SAL Ramasamy (1071) 2 SCC 68 c) Lakshmi Devi v. K. Prabha (2006) 5 SCC 551 d) Gajanan v. Ramdas (2015) 6 SCC 223 The petitioners challenged the trial court's order, contending that the judgments referred to and relied upon were non-existent and entirely fake. Also read: 'Build ethics into AI from day one, or risk paying for it later' When the matter reached the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in Amravati, the court considered the objection and realised that the cited judgments were indeed AI-generated. However, after merely recording a word of caution, the High Court proceeded to decide the case on its merits and dismissed the civil revision petition, affirming the trial court's decision. SC’s stern intervention The High Court's dismissal forced the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court, which immediately recognised the gravity of the situation. The apex court noted that the case assumes "considerable institutional concern" not because of the actual decision taken on the merits of the property dispute, but because of the flawed process of adjudication and determination. Taking cognisance of the trial court deploying AI-generated, synthetic judgments, the Supreme Court stated that this practice has a direct bearing on the integrity of the adjudicatory process. To halt further potential damage in this specific dispute, the court directed that the trial court shall not proceed on the basis of the advocate commissioner's report pending the disposal of the Special Leave Petition. Misconduct vs decision-making error The Supreme Court stated at the outset that a decision based on non-existent and fake alleged judgments is "not an error in the decision making". Instead, the Court declared that it would be considered a "misconduct and legal consequence shall follow". Whether categorised as an error or misconduct, the foundation of the legal argument is inherently compromised when the data is fabricated. Also read: India's AI governance guidelines promise ambitious vision, but uneven road ahead Recognising that it is compelling to examine this issue in more detail and investigate its consequences and accountability, the Supreme Court has cast a wide net for expert assistance. The Court issued notices to top legal authorities, namely, the Attorney General, the Solicitor General, and the Bar Council of India. The trial court judge did not, and could not have operated in an insulated, technological vacuum. Human hands In the typical practice environment of Indian district courts, judicial officers routinely rely on a complex ecosystem of research support. This support includes research prepared by court staff, law clerks, and, with accelerating frequency, AI-assisted legal research tools. These platforms are not niche products; they are often accessible through major, commercially available legal research platforms marketed directly to both the judiciary and the practising bar.

The Supreme Court's stark warning ♦ Fake AI citations are misconduct, not a judicial error ♦ Every link in the research chain failed verification ♦ Trial court barred from proceeding on flawed report ♦ Presenting fabricated citations violates the Advocates Act ♦All AI-sourced legal data must be independently verified