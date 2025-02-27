Jammu’s Rohingyas, who once defeated death, struggle for dignity, rights I Ground Report

In 2021, Arif Muhammad’s father was whisked away by police and lodged in a detention camp in Jammu’s Hira Nagar on charges of living illegally in Jammu. It’s been four years now and Arif’s father along with 269 other Rohingya refugees including women and children, continue to remain in detention at the sub-jail turned ‘holding centre’. Questioning the indefinite confinement of the detainees, Arif, 33, says multiple attempts by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Rohingya community to secure their release, have gone in vain. ‘Genocide’ and loss of homeland Arif’s family is one of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who escaped ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and crossed borders to take refuge in India. Bathandi Narwal in Jammu is home to 2,000 such Rohingya Muslim families who arrived in India in 2008. Their numbers surged in 2017, as ethnic cleansing in Myanmar forced many to seek refuge in neighbouring countries, including India. According to data, over 700,000 people, mainly Muslim Rohingyas, were forced to flee their homes in Myanmar in 2017 to escape a brutal military crackdown, which many including the then UN human rights chief had called a "genocide".

Around one million members of the ethnic minority are living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, which has the largest concentration of the community in the world, while 40,000 Rohingyas live in various slums across different cities of India. As per the testimonies of Rohingyas from Jammu, before 2017, many incidents of mass killings happened, but were not reported in mainstream media, and it was the reason that people started fleeing Myanmar in 2008.

No escape from discrimination Families who fled to India are trying to rebuild their lives in search of peace. But their struggle has worsened in the past few years with refugees complaining of not just facing the threat of detention, but also facing discrimination, denial of basic rights and of being accused of being criminals and 'stooges of enemy countries'.

Arif Muhammad, whose father has been living in a detention camp in Jammu for four years now

“When we came in 2011, things were very calm and smooth. We had no restrictions and pressure from the government, but after a few years we felt pressured, and things escalated. In 2021, 270 Rohingya refugees were taken into the Hira Nagar Detention centre,” says Arif.

"I sometimes fear that just like our relatives, I also may end up in detention. What will happen to my family after that?" he asks, while urging the central and state governments to release Rohingyas detained in Hira Nagar holding centre. Difficult life of a refugee Despite being an activist and a Good Samaritan for his community, Arif, a father of five children, has been struggling to get admission for his six-year-old daughter Noor Habiba for the last two years.

Like hundreds of other Rohingyas, Arif after doing years of laborious work, managed to open a vegetable and grocery shop at Burma Market in Karyani Talab two years back to make ends meet and educate his children.

Arif with his children

In December 2024, water and electricity supply was snapped for Rohingyas settled in different camps of Jammu following an intense debate among political parties about the fate of foreigners including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living in the Jammu region. Odd jobs to make ends meet Government data shows that over 13,700 foreigners, mostly Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, have settled in Jammu and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with their numbers rising by 6,000 between 2008 and 2016. Across India, around 40,000 Rohingyas live in slums and detention camps in cities like Jammu, Hyderabad, Nuh, and Delhi. Noor Alam, 35, like millions of Rohingya refugees, also fled his home in 2013, fearing genocide, only to find safe refuge in India. He found a home at Karyani Talab. "Our homes and mosques were burnt. I saw my friends and relatives killed and women raped. Fearing for my family's safety, I had no choice but to come with my mother, sisters and other family members to India," he recalled. Noor quickly realised the challenges of living in a new country. He made a temporary shed for his family and started working as a labourer. He would sometimes work as a house help and would do other odd jobs too. He still continues to work as a house help. For Noor, there is no time to live a full-fledged youth, for he has brothers, sisters and an ailing mother to take care of.

Families die waiting for loved ones In 2017, after the genocide, Noor's father had to leave Myanmar only to get trapped in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. Noor says he hasn't seen his father since 2013. A few years ago, his mother passed away while waiting for a reunion with her husband.

Noor Alam, whose mother died waiting to be reunited with her husband

“Those who have lost their parents can only understand the pain and grief of losing them. I can’t explain this dual pain that I carry within,” says Noor.

“We left Myanmar only due to the fear of the genocide. We also had homes and fields but had to leave them due to the atrocities done to us," Noor says in an answer intended for those who constantly question their existence in Jammu. A teen’s tale of resilience, hope Eighteen-year-old Mohamad Javid’s family is among the 2,000 families who fled Myanmar in 2009. Recounting experiences of the ethnic cleansing that he heard from the elders in his family, he says that his family was tortured a lot, cattle was looted and out of angst and fear of death, his father managed to bring them to India. “I was five years old when I came to India. My father passed away 11 years ago here in Jammu and since then, my mother has been taking care of my education by breaking walnuts as a labourer,” he says.

Mohamad Javid, who aspires to become a lawyer despite the hurdles

Javid proudly claims how due to his mother's selfless efforts, he passed Class 12 from a government school in Jammu last year. "I am fortunate and proud to say that I never faced any discrimination from the teachers and students in the school, rather I was the most loved and my teachers encouraged me to stress on my education," he said. School for 'outcastes' Javid wants to pursue a law degree, but he has been denied admissions from various Indian universities. He hopes of getting a foreign scholarship under the refugee quota but also admits that the competition is tough. "I tried a lot to get admission in Indian colleges but for a refugee, the documentation is very tough, and I am not able to fulfil it," he says. Javid, undeterred by challenges, takes assistance from online learning to remain updated and seek more knowledge. Five years back, Javid founded the first Rohingya community school at Kiryani Talab while he was studying in Class 8. Once the school started gaining support from the community, the students who once studied under him, after passing their 10th grade, joined Javid in teaching the Rohingya students.

Students at a community school for Rohingyas

Those students who have been denied admissions in other schools, study in this community school. However, against all odds, many students still manage to study in various government schools. Amidst the restrictions of education on his community, young Javid is determined to study law. "Completing 12th for me was once a dream. Similarly, I am determined to complete my law degree as well in future," he says. 'Why are we hated if India can't send us back?' Speaking to The Federal, Dil Muhammad, 63, says the community, however, is worried about the fate of the younger generation of Rohingyas. "I lived a peaceful life as a child and youth in Arakan in Myanmar, and it breaks my heart to see the struggle the children and younger generation of my community have to put up with at their age," he says. Dil Muhammad says when he came to Jammu in 2008, life was easy as there were no major restrictions on Rohingyas. "We ate one meal a day when there was no work in our initial days here, but we were at peace. Today, I am living with my five children here. As we don't have ID cards, we are only reliant on manual labour. Our children cannot find good jobs in India. We face many issues with water and electricity. We bear all these problems only in one hope that we will return to our homes one day," he says.

'Send us home or give us some dignity' "We have asked the UNHCR many a time why are we still here if the Indian government is reluctant to keep us. Public opposition, protests, and hostility make us fear for our lives. We want to leave, but UNHCR says the government won't approve it. If we can't return yet, why is there so much hate against us," he adds. Conveying the gratitude of his community to the Indian government for allowing Rohingyas to work without identity cards, Muhammad says the least the Centre could do is to give the refugees some dignity and basic human rights.

Dil Muhammad wants Rohingyas to live with dignity