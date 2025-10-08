India eyes Seychelles poll run-off amid high-stakes strategic interests

As presidential elections in the strategically located Seychelles head for a run-off with the first round of voting yielding no clear winner, India will be anxiously awaiting the outcome. For, India has huge strategic stakes in this archipelago, nestled as it is in the western Indian Ocean, straddling vital sea lanes in the region.

The run-off is to be held from October 9 to 11. Pitted against each other in the run-off are incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is seeking a second successive term, and veteran lawmaker Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles Party (USP). Tough fight It will be a tough fight if the vote percentage of the two in the initial round of polling is any indication. While Ramkalawan got 46.4 per cent of the votes polled, Herminie was marginally ahead with a vote share of 48.8 per cent. A presidential candidate needed over 50 per cent of the votes cast for an outright win in the initial round of polling. An Anglican priest-turned-politician, Ramkalawan of the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa Party had defeated the then President Danny Faure of the USP in the 2020 presidential polls. This win of Ramkalawan’s party was significant given that it managed to end the unbroken 43-year-long rule of the USP in Seychelles. Strategic stakes Regardless of who wins, New Delhi will have to remain closely engaged with the government in Victoria, given its strategic stakes in the archipelago and the wider Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also read: Rajnath flags off IOS SAGAR, inaugurates infra projects at Karwar Seychelles remains central to New Delhi’s original mantra of Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) in the IOR, which was expanded to the more encompassing MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) earlier this year. Regardless of who wins, New Delhi will have to remain closely engaged with the government in Victoria, given its strategic stakes in the archipelago and the wider Indian Ocean Region. The IOR is not only a crucial part of India’s wider Indo-Pacific strategy but also a region where China is increasingly on the prowl. Like other small island states in the IOR, Seychelles is also part of China’s strategy to increase its presence in the region.

