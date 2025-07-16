Ex-CIC Bimal Julka booked for rape attempt | Exclusive

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against former chief information commissioner, Bimal Julka, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, on the charges of attempt to rape, sexual assault, and harassment.

I have nothing to say about it: Julka

Julka, a 1979-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, served as Information and Broadcasting secretary between April 2013 and August 2015. After retirement, he was appointed information commissioner in 2016, and four years later, he was appointed the chief information commissioner at the Centre. Julka now serves as a non-executive independent director on the board of Paytm.

When contacted, a Gujarat police officer confirmed the registration of an FIR following a complaint from a woman based in Ahmedabad. The officer said the Railway Police in Gandhinagar is looking into the veracity of the allegations since the alleged place of incident comes under their jurisdiction.

When contacted, Julka said: “I have nothing to say about it.”

Touched inappropriately in car: Complainant

According to the complaint, a copy of which was seen by The Federal, the 21-year-old complainant (not named here to protect her identity) met Julka the first time on February 10 this year in a Gandhinagar hotel. She said Julka came across as a respectable elderly gentleman.

As per the complaint, they first talked in the hotel’s lobby and then moved to his room. The woman told him that her brother was preparing for the civil service exam, and Julka showed interest in guiding him.

The woman had driven to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, and Julka asked her whether he could join her on the drive back to Ahmedabad. She alleged that during the drive back to Ahmedabad, Julka touched her inappropriately and also asked for her account details so that he could gift her something.

‘Julka acted as guardian, sent money’

The complainant said that at first, she didn’t provide bank details, but later, at the insistence of Julka, shared the details, following which he transferred some money into her account.

They started exchanging messages almost daily. She told police that some of the messages sent by Julka left her “confused,” but she dismissed them, assuming he was just lonely. She said Julka presented himself as her guardian, and she respected him deeply for his background.

Tried to undress woman in hotel room: FIR

Julka was in Ahmedabad on March 19 again, and the woman and her brother met him in a local coffee shop, she told police.

The next day, as per the complaint, Julka, in a message, asked her to come alone to discuss her career and internship opportunities, as he could not speak properly due to the presence of her brother.

On March 21, she again met Julka in a hotel in Gandhinagar, and they went to his room as he had to pack for the trip back.

She alleged that while in the room, before and after they had lunch, he touched her inappropriately and tried to undress her. But she finally managed to distract him and dropped him at the airport. At the airport, Julka again transferred some money, asking her to buy something she liked.

How complainant collected evidence

She told police that the March 21 incident left her numb, violated, and betrayed. She imagined people judging her and questioning why she went to the hotel to meet him. She started ignoring Julka’s calls, but at her brother’s suggestion, decided to fight back by documenting everything – texts, chats, call logs, and timelines.

On April 2, she called him and apologised for ignoring him. According to the complaint, following the call, Julka again started sending her inappropriate messages. Since then, she began keeping a record of all calls.

Behind delayed complaint

On April 25, she lodged the complaint with police seeking registration of FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on the charges of use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment, use of criminal force or assault with intention to disrobe, stalking, attempt to rape, and criminal intimidation, among others.

The woman said she could not file the complaint earlier because she was mentally and emotionally disturbed and was gathering courage to come forward. She also claimed that she got in touch with an advocate, but he too didn’t take concrete steps to help her. Hence, the delay in lodging the complaint on her part was neither deliberate nor due to any negligence.