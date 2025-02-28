Huge demand for NEP implementation, says Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Amid the DMK's government's strong opposition to the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has said that there is a strong demand for implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 because the youth feel “hugely deprived” of opportunities.

“There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighbouring states due to the rigid two language policy of the state government,” the Governor said in a statement posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

Two-language policy ‘unfair’

He further stated that the ‘stringent’ two-language policy is “unfair” and that the youth “must have a choice to study language.”

“Unfortunately in the name of opposition to Hindi they are not allowed to study even any other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study language,” he said.

The governor said that he had interacted with a large number of leaders from a cross section of South Tamil Nadu and received a positive response on the centre's new education policy.





Interacted with large number of leaders from cross sections of south Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and… pic.twitter.com/pMBUvXR2I2 — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) February 28, 2025

“Number of leaders from cross sections of South Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles. This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a neglected backyard,” Governor Ravi said.

Union minister’s visit

Meanwhile, the Federation of Student Organisations - Tamil Nadu (FSO -TN) and DMK launched a protest against the arrival of Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar, as per news agency ANI.

The Union Minister is in Chennai to attend an event at IIT Madras. They showed black flags to lodge their protest. The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the “three-language formula” and alleging that the Centre wants to “impose” Hindi.