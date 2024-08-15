States set to walk thin line between raising revenues and overburdening mining industry

States with mineral resources will likely tread carefully on fixing tax rates after the Supreme Court's ruling on August 14, 2024, empowering states to retroactively levy taxes on mining companies from April 1, 2005.

Last month, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud upheld the power of states to tax mining lands and quarries independently of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957.

Now, states now face the challenge of setting new tax rates while considering existing mineral royalty structures. Not a burden Based on the value of minerals extracted, royalties are separate from taxes but are a significant part of mining companies' expenses. States must balance the need to generate revenue with the risk of overburdening the mining industry, making the relationship between royalties and new taxes a critical factor in the future of India’s mining sector. According to reports, public and private sector mining companies may have to pay ₹1.5 lakh-crore in arrears following the apex court order. The Court ruled that tax payments can be made in staggered installments over 12 years starting April 1, 2026. Additionally, it ordered that any interest and penalties imposed on or before July 25, 2024 will be waived. States would have to generate revenue with the constitutional mandate to ensure that tax policies do not burden mining companies. This delicate balance will influence the final tax structures that states implement. Constitutional mandate The legal foundation for states to impose taxes on mineral rights is anchored in the Constitution of India, particularly under Article 246 and the State List (Entries 49 and 50). These provisions grant states the authority to design and implement tax regimes specific to their jurisdictions. However, the retroactive application of these taxes, dating back to 2005, introduces complexities that require careful navigation within the existing legal frameworks, according to the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries. States must ensure that their tax rates do not exceed the constitutional limits and align with the broader principles of federalism. Interplay between royalties and new taxes One critical factor influencing state-imposed tax rates is the existing royalty structures on minerals. Royalties, typically calculated based on the value of minerals extracted, are distinct from taxes but play a crucial role in mining companies' overall financial obligations. The Supreme Court's clarification that royalties are not taxes may lead states to view additional taxation as a necessary supplement to these royalties. States with higher royalty rates might opt for moderate tax rates to avoid overburdening the mining sector, while those with lower royalties could impose higher taxes to maximise revenue. The interplay between royalties and new taxes will be crucial in determining the overall financial impact on mining operations. Vital source of income Economic conditions within states will significantly determine tax rates. States with abundant mineral resources but lower levels of economic development, such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, may impose higher taxes to boost revenue for public welfare programmes. These states might see the mining sector as a vital source of income that can be leveraged for broader economic development. Conversely, economically advanced states with diversified revenue streams may opt for lower tax rates to attract and retain investment in the mining sector. This variation in economic conditions across states could lead to a patchwork of tax rates, with some states emerging as more attractive for mining investments than others. Comparative analysis International benchmarks will likely shape state tax policies. Countries with competitive tax regimes in the mining sector, such as Canada and Australia, have successfully attracted significant foreign investment.





In contrast, India’s current effective tax rate of up to 64 per cent for existing mines is among the highest globally, which could deter investment.

