RTI data expose 81 pc cut in Central funds for TN Dalit welfare schemes

Central funding for Tamil Nadu's Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schemes has fallen dramatically over the past decade — and now there is official data to prove it.

An RTI response obtained by Madurai-based social activist C Karthik has laid bare the scale of the decline, triggering sharp political reactions and renewed demands for accountability from both the Centre and the state. In its reply dated February 10, 2026, the Commissionerate of Adi Dravidar Welfare, Chennai, furnished year-wise allocation figures for 2014-15 to 2024-25 — a decade-long record that tells a troubling story.

The data shows that funding peaked at ₹1,553.48 crore in 2018-19. From 2019-20 onwards, allocations fell sharply, dropping to just ₹159.78 crore in 2022-23, the lowest in the series. Even the current year’s allocation of ₹288.84 crore represents roughly an 81% decline from the 2018-19 peak.

A separate RTI table provided by the department for 2021-22 to 2024-25 shows higher headline allocations under other heads, accompanied by significant surrenders (including ₹1,073.11 crore returned in 2021-22 citing the COVID lockdown).

Not optional schemes, but lifelines

Activists warn that the sustained cut will directly hit critical programmes such as educational scholarships, residential hostels, skill-development training, self-employment schemes and economic empowerment initiatives for Adi Dravidar and tribal communities.

“These are not optional schemes; they are the lifeline for historically marginalised sections,” said Karthik. “A near-total collapse in central funding will stall progress on social justice and equality goals.”

Reacting strongly to the RTI revelations, C Lakshmanan, prominent Dalit intellectual and National Convenor of the Dalit Intellectual Collective, told The Federal: “Both the DMK and the BJP are travelling the same path. This fund cut clearly shows that the two parties are identical in their anti-Dalit actions. The Dravidian parties and the BJP, two ideologically different parties, converge at one single point: anti-Dalit bias."

State to blame, too

“The Centre may justify the cuts by claiming that funds meant for sub-schemes were not properly utilised and had to be surrendered. So we cannot blame the Centre alone. I believe the root cause lies in the anti-Dalit mindset of the Dravidian parties," said Lakshmanan.

He added that Dalit organisations and parties must be proactive about these issues. "They must conduct serious self-introspection. They should stop behaving like slaves or sycophants. Dalit politics is different from electoral politics. Remaining silent instead of aggressively demanding Dalit welfare amounts to complicity in the injustice. Some Dalit parties are even actively justifying this wrong," he noted.

“We strongly opposed the legal amendment that now permits diversion of SC/ST Sub-Plan funds to other schemes. Earlier, there was a strict rule that Sub-Plan money could not be used elsewhere. In other states, failure to spend the funds is treated as an offence and officials can be hauled up in court. But the law enacted in Tamil Nadu has no such safeguard. We petitioned the Governor demanding further amendments, but nothing has happened," recalled Lakshmanan.

'BJP shrinking SC/ST welfare funds'

D Ravikumar, MP and senior leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), noted that the BJP government has been bringing down SC/ST welfare funds over the years. “Ever since the BJP came to power, allocations for SC/ST welfare schemes have been continuously reduced and central assistance has been shrinking," he told The Federal.

"This appears to be a planned cut targeting SCs, STs and minorities. The Centre is creating multiple layers of confusion. If the state government is unable to utilise the funds as planned, it must monitor the situation and set it right. We have repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament," he said.

“More than 30 schemes have seen their central allocations steadily declining. Yet, even the reduced amounts are not being fully spent. The state government must clearly explain why specific sums remain unutilised. In housing schemes, for instance, both Central and state shares are involved. The Centre is either not releasing its share or is reducing it. On the question of surrendered funds, the State Government owes the public a clear explanation," Ravikumar added.

Leaders urge fund restoration

Community leaders and welfare organisations have appealed to the Centre to restore allocations to at least ₹1,500 crore per year for Tamil Nadu. They have also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to urgently take up the matter with the Union government and ensure supplementary state support to protect ongoing welfare measures.