Opposition slams Govt over dropping Gandhi’s name in rural jobs bill

Lashing out at the Centre over its proposed bill to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Opposition on Monday (December 15) asked why the name of the father of the nation is being removed.

'Imposed northern language name': Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Centre of “destroying” the MGNREGA, adding that it has removed his name from the scheme and “imposed a northern language name”. He further alleged that Tamil Nadu will be the worst hit as it has reduced poverty, and for that will receive reduced benefits under the new scheme.

“The Union BJP government that is sabotaging and destroying Mahatma Gandhi's 100 Days Employment Guarantee Scheme! Out of spite towards the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, they have removed his name and imposed a northern language name that doesn't even enter the mouth!,” stated Stalin in a post on X.

'Centre's contribution slashed'

The DMK leader further alleged that, as per the new bill, the Centre’s share of providing funds to the rural job scheme will be reduced from 100 per cent to 60 per cent.

“Above all these, our Tamil Nadu is being punished precisely because it has completely eradicated poverty in the country! Because it is a state without poverty, the benefits of this scheme will be available to the people of Tamil Nadu only to a lesser extent than what exists!” added Stalin.-

He further alleged that the Centre is was trying to arrogantly destroy a scheme that has lifted crores of people from poverty.

“The Union BJP government is arrogantly attempting to destroy a scheme that has rescued crores of people from the clutches of poverty and paved the way for them to live with dignity! Just as you backed down on things like #ThreeFarmLaws, #CasteCensus, the people will certainly make you back down in your attempt to sabotage #MGNREGA as well! Therefore, I request you to abandon the #VBGRAMG scheme right now so as not to face the wrath of the people!,” said Stalin.

Priyanka questions govt's inyention

Asked about the government's move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, "Whenever the name of a scheme is changed, there are so many changes that have to be made in offices, stationery... for which money is spent. So, what is the benefit? Why is it being done?"

"Why is Mahatma Gandhi's name being removed. Mahatma Gandhi is considered the tallest leader not just in the country but in the world; so, removing his name, I really don't understand what the objective is. What is their intention?" she told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Even when we are debating, it is on other issues and not the real issues of the people. Time is being wasted, money is being wasted, they are disrupting themselves," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad added.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien termed the government's move "an insult to Mahatma Gandhi." "But then, are you surprised! These are the same people who hero-worshipped the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi. They want to insult Mahatma Gandhi and remove him from history," he said.

'Attempt to dismantle MGNREGS': CPI(M)

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby called it an attempt to hide the fact that the scheme has been "dismantled".

"The Union Government's grandstanding over a total revamp of the MGNREGS is an attempt to hide the startling fact that the basic rights-based framework under which it operated is being dismantled, and the central share brought down drastically," he claimed.

"The buck is being passed on to states, and the Centre can now punish opposition-ruled states by cutting down allocations. It will also codify into law the technological interventions through which lakhs of people are being deprived of their entitlements," the Left leader alleged.

Terming the move "reckless" that has been made on the heels of the notification of the "draconian" labour codes, Baby claimed it would "worsen rural distress and is totally condemnable".

"We will fight tooth and nail against this disastrous move both inside and outside Parliament," the CPI(M) general secretary added.

MGNREGA, which was passed as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in 2005 and renamed in 2009, provides up to 100 days of wage employment for unskilled labour.

What Centre says

The proposed new law, meanwhile, provides for 125 days of work and talks about establishing a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

It will be a centrally sponsored scheme, and every state government will have to prepare a scheme for giving effect to the guarantee proposed under this bill, within a period of six months from the date of the implementation of the Act.

The Centre would make an allocation for each state, to be estimated based on certain parameters. Further, expenditure in excess of the approved normative allocation shall be the responsibility of the state governments.

In the statement of purpose of the bill, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said MGNREGA has provided guaranteed wage-employment to rural households over the past 20 years.

However, "further strengthening has become necessary in view of the significant socio-economic transformation witnessed in the rural landscape driven by widespread coverage of the social security interventions and saturation-oriented implementation of major government schemes", he said.

(With agency inputs)