Environment day: Kerala Minister boycotts Raj Bhavan’s event over Bharat Mata image

Kerala’s Agriculture Minister P Prasad sparked controversy by boycotting a World Environment Day event organised by Raj Bhavan, citing objections to a directive requiring the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in front of an image of Bharat Mata (Mother India), usually used in RSS functions.



The decision has ignited a heated debate, with the minister accusing the Governor’s office of attempting to politicise the occasion, while Raj Bhavan officials have remained silent on the matter.

Bid to politicise event?

According to sources, the Agriculture Department, under Minister Prasad’s leadership, was initially set to collaborate with Raj Bhavan for World Environment Day celebrations. The event was intended to promote environmental awareness and sustainability, aligning with this year’s global theme of ending plastic pollution.

However, tensions arose when Raj Bhavan reportedly issued a directive instructing organisers to perform a ceremonial lamp-lighting and floral offering in front of an image of Bharat Mata. Minister Prasad, a senior leader of the CPI, viewed this as an attempt to impose a politically charged narrative, incompatible with the secular and apolitical nature of the environmental event. This image of Bharat Mata was reportedly installed in the central hall of Raj Bhavan after Rajendra Arlekar, a known RSS activist, assumed office as the governor.

Slams Raj Bhavan’s move

Minister Prasad told the media that the Agriculture Department would not allow Raj Bhavan to be used as a platform for political agendas.

“World Environment Day is meant to inspire collective action for the planet, not to push any ideological or political symbolism,” he said. “We fully respect cultural sentiments, but an event meant to bring people together for a global cause shouldn’t be overshadowed by directives that risk creating division. We have no objection to the idea of Bharat Mata or Bharatamba, but the particular image being used is closely associated with a specific group and can alienate others. Raj Bhavan is a public institution that must represent everyone. What if I insisted on displaying a red flag with a hammer and sickle at every government function,” the minister asked.

Pulls back from event

The minister further clarified that the chief minister has endorsed his decision not to participate in the function adding that the department chose to withdraw from the event to uphold its commitment to keeping public platforms free from political overtones.



Instead, the Agriculture Department organised independent Environment Day programs across the state, focusing on tree-planting drives and awareness campaigns against plastic pollution.

BJP flays minister

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Prasad of disrespecting national symbols and politicising an environmental initiative. A BJP leader called the boycott “an affront to national pride,” arguing that honouring Bharat Mata is a cultural gesture, not a political one.

The controversy has further fuelled tensions between the Left Democratic Front government and the Governor’s office, which have clashed on multiple occasions over administrative and ideological issues.

Raj Bhavan has not issued an official response to the boycott or the allegations. However, sources close to the Governor’s office suggest that the directive was meant as a symbolic gesture to honour India’s environmental heritage, not to stir political controversy.

Widening rift with guv

The Agriculture Department’s independent Environment Day initiatives included workshops on sustainable farming practices and campaigns to reduce single-use plastics, aligning with the state’s broader environmental goals. Minister Prasad highlighted these efforts, stating, “Our focus remains on practical solutions to environmental issues, not on symbolic disputes that distract from the real work.”



For now, Minister Prasad’s decision has reaffirmed the LDF’s commitment to its ideological stance, even as it risks deepening the rift with Raj Bhavan.

The Agriculture Department plans to continue its environmental programs, with a focus on community-driven initiatives to combat plastic pollution and promote sustainable agriculture.