Karnataka Bill on lake buffer zones faces roadblock as Guv seeks clarity

The Karnataka government’s plan to relax buffer zone regulations around lakes has led to a conflict with the Raj Bhavan, as it seeks approval for the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill-2025.

The Bill intends to modify the existing mandate to maintain a buffer zone ranging from three to 30 metres around lakes, and prohibit any construction activities in the specified zone. In response to questions raised by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot regarding the Bill, the government is preparing further clarifications.

Environmental concerns

Currently, the proposed buffer zone varies based on the size of the lake, with smaller lakes having no buffer zones and larger ones subject to specific measurements ranging from three to 30 meters.

Currently, lakes spanning over one acre are mandated to have a buffer zone stretching for three metres from its boundary. The buffer zone for those spreading from one-10 acres is six metres, and those from 10-25 acres is 12 metres. Lakes spread over 25-100 acres should have a buffer zone of 25 metres and those above 100 acres should maintain a buffer zone of 30 metres.

The amendment suggests allowing infrastructure projects within these modified buffer zones, raising concerns among environmentalists and water activists.

The Karnataka Assembly had passed the Bill last month amid vehement protests by the Opposition BJP.

Defending the Bill Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju had said that only government activities will be taken up near the water bodies.

Water conservation initiative

To address water conservation and groundwater management, the government has launched an initiative called ‘Water Today, Tomorrow’, aimed at educating residents about the significance of water and fostering community participation. This programme will be implemented in 525 groundwater-overexploited villages and is backed by a budget of Rs 200 crore in the upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, digital monitoring technologies are being considered for comprehensive water resource management in Karnataka.