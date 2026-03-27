Karnataka drops Hindi weight in SSLC marks, signals pushback against 3-language policy

Karnataka has effectively made Hindi optional. The state government has announced that the third language will no longer be counted in SSLC results. Students will receive only a grade, not marks, stripping it of any academic weight.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed the decision on Friday after consulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move applies immediately, including this year's board exams. An official order is expected before the end of the month.



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The immediate trigger was hard to ignore: Of the 1,64,000 students who failed the third language exam, 1,48,000 failed in Hindi specifically. The government also reduced the total exam marks from 625 to 525, removing the third language from the scoring structure entirely.

A direct challenge to Delhi

The decision is as much political as it is educational. Karnataka is sending an unambiguous signal to the Centre: Hindi imposition will not be accepted here. The state joins Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Delhi in pushing back against the three-language formula, with several states already moving towards a two-language policy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has long backed a bilingual model of Kannada and English. The Kannada Development Authority has formally written to him demanding the same, arguing that the Centre's three-language policy systematically advantages Hindi speakers in UPSC, SSC, and banking recruitment.

What else changed?

The government also announced a two-month age relaxation for school admissions: LKG entry at 3 years 10 months, UKG at 4 years 10 months, and Class 1 at 5 years 10 months — applicable to state, CBSE, and ICSE schools alike.



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Bangarappa defended the state government’s ban on social media use for children, urging parents to enforce it at home rather than leaving it to the state alone. Free moral science textbooks will also be distributed this academic year.

The passing mark for students has been lowered to 33, a move, the minister said, has been well received.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)